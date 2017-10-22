Kardashian home targeted by thieves

A year after she was robbed in Paris , Kim Kardashian has faced another confronting situation involving theft.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to Kim and husband Kanye West's home on Friday, after receiving a call about a motor vehicle theft.

"A witness observed a suspect enter the victim's vehicle and then exit the vehicle and then fled the location," a LAPD spokesperson told the publication.

"A second suspect who was hiding in some bushes also fled the location. Suspect No. 1 took personal items from the victim's vehicle."

ET says a source close to 37-year-old Kim claims the car did not belong to either Kim or Kanye, but to a staff member.

Apparently the thief didn't end up taking anything, and when a series of security guards pulled out their guns, the thief took off.

Back in October last year, Kim was tied up during the robbery by a gang of masked men dressed in police uniforms, who broke into her luxury apartment in Paris.

The reality star, who was alone in the apartment at the time, was then gagged and locked in the bathroom at the No Address Hotel.

In January several men were charged for the theft of jewellery worth approximately $9.5million ($9million euros).

