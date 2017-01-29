Kim shares ultimate workout secret

We've seen her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian hard at work in the gym, and now Kim has revealed how she gets her epic body.

In a rare gym Snapchat, the mum-of-two explained how she lost over 30kg since welcoming her son Saint just over a year ago.

Kim shared a Snapchat explaining her workout routine.

"I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim says.

"But it's like, if I don't Snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

The dedicated gym junkie has totally changed her approach to diet and exercise over the years, admitting she now follows a strict diet rather than let herself eat what she wants.

Kim's lost an incredible 30kg since welcoming Saint last year.

“I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” Kim told People. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.”

