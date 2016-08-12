Kim Kardashian Snapchats herself having a non-surgical tummy tuck









How does Kim Kardashian have killer curves and a flat stomach?

The reality star has revealed she has non-surgical tummy tuck treatments!

Kim Kardashian. Source: Snapchat More

In a Snapchat clip, Kim showed herself at Dr. Simon Ourian's in Beverly HIlls getting a treatment.

"Dr. Ourian time #HateHimNowLoveHimLater," Kim captioned the clip.

Kim Kardashian and Dr. Ourian. Source: Instagram More

And Dr. Ourian them thanked Kim's shout-out by replying, "#Skintightening #nonsurgical #tummytuck".

So the cat is finally out of the bag!

Kim recently revealed she’d lost a whopping 31 kilos since the birth of her second child, Saint, in December.





