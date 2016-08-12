Kim Kardashian Snapchats herself having a non-surgical tummy tuck

How does Kim Kardashian have killer curves and a flat stomach?
The reality star has revealed she has non-surgical tummy tuck treatments!
In a Snapchat clip, Kim showed herself at Dr. Simon Ourian's in Beverly HIlls getting a treatment.
"Dr. Ourian time #HateHimNowLoveHimLater," Kim captioned the clip.
And Dr. Ourian them thanked Kim's shout-out by replying, "#Skintightening #nonsurgical #tummytuck".
So the cat is finally out of the bag!
Kim recently revealed she’d lost a whopping 31 kilos since the birth of her second child, Saint, in December.
