KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ANNOUNCES BABY NAME

Kourtney Kardashian has named her third child Reign Aston Disick.

The reality TV star gave birth to the latest member of her family on December 14 and there has been much speculation surrounding the name of her baby boy ever since.

But Kourtney, 35, has ended the rumours by confirming the baby's name on Instagram.

She wrote: "Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick."

Reign's name is English in origin and means sovereign or ruler, but it remains to be seen whether the decision of Kourtney and her partner Scott Disick leads to it becoming more popular among the US public, as was the case with their eldest son Mason, who was born exactly five years earlier.

The couple also have a two-year-old daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick.

In a recent interview, Kourtney admitted that she enjoys the feeling of being pregnant and is happy to embrace her fuller figure.

She explained: "I love being pregnant in general. This time I'm more tired than I was the other times.

"I think it's because I'm always running around and working on different things. But I feel comfortable with how I look and feel. I find a pregnant body to be beautiful and an incredible reminder of what a woman's body is made to do."



