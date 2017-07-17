Kylie's sexy shoot for GQ mag

We're used to seeing Kylie's Jenner's banging bod on social media.
But the 19-year-old cosmetics queen has just unveiled some sizzling snaps of a photoshoot for a lad's mag - and it's fair to say she's on fire!
Taking to Instagram earlier, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star posted three photos from her sexy shoot for GQ Germany.
Modelling a range of nude swimwear for the publication, Kylie looks completely natural in front of the camera.
In fact, she's so great we're sure she's at risk of setting the pages alight!
With her trademark dark hair tumbling over her shoulders, the creator of the Kylie Jenner Lip Kits strikes up a varitey of different poses for the lads mag.
In one nude strappy bikini, Kylie even gives a glimpse of underboob!
RELATED: The real reason behind Kylie Jenner's racy lingerie photos
RELATED: Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m
Kylie rose to fame on KUWTK's when she was just 10. She's since gone on to build a sucessful career for herself in the fashion and cosmetics industry.
She regularly shares raunchy snaps of herself on Instagram, where with 95.8 million followers she is arguably one of the most successful users of all time.
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram