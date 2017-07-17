Kylie's sexy shoot for GQ mag

We're used to seeing Kylie's Jenner's banging bod on social media.

But the 19-year-old cosmetics queen has just unveiled some sizzling snaps of a photoshoot for a lad's mag - and it's fair to say she's on fire!

Kylie has shared some smokin' images of herself from a photoshoot for GQ Germany.

Taking to Instagram earlier, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star posted three photos from her sexy shoot for GQ Germany.

Modelling a range of nude swimwear for the publication, Kylie looks completely natural in front of the camera.

In fact, she's so great we're sure she's at risk of setting the pages alight!

With her trademark dark hair tumbling over her shoulders, the creator of the Kylie Jenner Lip Kits strikes up a varitey of different poses for the lads mag.

The KUWTK star is a successful model and business owner.

In one nude strappy bikini, Kylie even gives a glimpse of underboob!