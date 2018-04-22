Kylie Minogue thinks she was 'deluded' while with ex Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue believes she was 'deluded' thinking that her relationship with Joshua Sasse would work out and she is now 'very happy' being single.

The 49-year-old pop megastar split from her actor fiancé last year amid allegations that he was unfaithful, and has now revealed that at first she thought their romance 'needed saving', before realising it was time to call and end to their relationship.

"I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you're kind of deluded and you're thinking maybe, maybe ... maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn't," she told Vogue Australia.

Kylie was 'deluded' thinking her relationship with Joshua needed saving.

Kylie, who stole the show at the Queen's 92nd birthday party at the weekend, also admitted her split prompted her to try having children without a partner.

But she has now decided she's happier being an aunt to her sister Dannii Minogue's seven-year-old son Ethan.

"I did pursue that. That obviously wasn't the path for me, either. But, I think now I love being an aunty," she said.

"And I mean, if I was to meet anyone - that sounds really gloomy - but if there's one person on the planet Earth who might like me and I might like them, the chances are pretty high that that person would have children anyway. So I think it's more (likely) in that vein, than having children of my own."

Our Kylie stole the show in gold at the Queen's 92nd birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kylie also recently claimed she was 'very happy' being single.

"That's been and gone but I appreciated everyone's kind thoughts. That does seem like another life. I really just built up, regained my sense of self, was like 'Oh yeah this is me, this is who I am," she said.

Following her split, the 'I'm Spinning Around' hitmaker released her 14th studio album 'Golden' - which hit shelves earlier this month - and has said working on the record has "been good to kind of centre" to her.

"I was very happily single when I wrote [the tracks]. Like, very happily single," she said.

"Honestly, it's just not [a break-up album] - what it became about was me and my life and where I am in my life and the lessons I've learnt."

Kylie says her new album is not a 'break-up album'.