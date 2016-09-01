Lentils, cherries and rocket

Serves 2

Preparation time:

Cooking time:

Ingredients

2 quantities of simple vinaigrette made with balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 teaspoons honey

500 g Puy lentils, cooked, rinsed and drained

350 g cherries, pitted and quartered

1 generous handful of salad leaves, such as rocket, mizuna or dandelion

salt and pepper

Method

Mix the vinaigrette, garlic and honey.

In a shallow dish, stir together the lentils, cherries, salad leaves and enough dressing to coat the ingredients.

Season generously with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

This is an edited extract from Salads by Sue Quinn published by Hardie Grant Books $19.99 each and are available in stores nationally.

