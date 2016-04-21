Liam Payne teams up with Wiz Khahlifa and Juicy J for new track 'You'





He’s all grown up now!

Liam Payne may have started off as a clean cut teen when he joined One Direction in 2010, but now the pop star is embracing his urban side as it’s been announced he’s teamed up with rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J.

Liam Payne, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa. Photo: Getty More

TMZ first obtained the 221-year-old star’s first solo single entitled You, and it sounds awesome!

There’s been speculation of a collab between the artists for months, as Juicy – real name Jordan Michael Houston – shared an Instagram snap of himself with the boys leaving the recording studio in January.

“We got some stuff we're cooking up,” Juicy told MTV ahead of the song leak in February.

“[Liam’s] in Australia; we are going to get back in the studio and work on some more. We did about seven records that night.”

“That guy is super talented, super talented, you know what I'm saying? And so we are definitely working on a lot of different things.”

