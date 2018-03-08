Can you see a duck or a rabbit?

Another optical illusion is sweeping the internet and this one will have you double taking for days.

But take a hard look at the image because what you see could apparently tell you a lot about the way your brain works.

The 100-year-old optical illusion has resurfaced after being shared online again, with some people spotting a duck and others a rabbit.

Looking at the picture for the first time, we definitely saw a rabbit, with its long ears and cute puffy cheeks.

However, when one of our colleagues pointed out the beak and long elongated neck of a duck, that’s all we could see.

So, what does it say about you? Well according to American psychologist Joseph Jastrow, the faster you can spot both animals and switch between them, the more creative you are.

Bizarrely, the research he conducted also revealed that it could depend on the time of year what you see in the picture.

At Easter time, people are more likely to see the rabbit and later in the year the duck was a common answer.

According to the Daily Mail, assistant professor Kyle Mathewson from the University of Alberta believes if you fail to see either of the animals, you are more of a gullible person.

“This study also demonstrates that we can control the brain's way of interpreting information with just a few words or with an image,' Mathewson said.

“We should all be mindful of this when we're reading a news story.

“We're often interpreting and understanding information the way we want to see it.”

