9 things you definitely didn't know about the Royals

The Queen owns a Maccas

This is not a drill. Apparently, the Monarch is the proud owner of her own McDonalds.

“The Queen is one of the richest women in the world, but in her portfolio she has an estate in Windsor which includes a McDonalds,” explains Sunrise royal editor, Rob Jobson. While we can’t picture her chowing down on the fast food, at least she has the option of doing so if she ever has a greasy burger craving.

They’ve all got nicknames for each other

Prince William apparently calls the Duchess ‘Babykins’ and she calls him ‘Big Willy’ amongst other things.

“Lately though, he’s been calling her ‘MC’ for ‘Mother Cambridge’, while he’s PC for ‘Prince Cambridge’”, says Robson.

Meanwhile, Prince Phillip calls the Queen ‘Cabbage’, while Prince William was known as ‘Steve’ while studying at college. Harry was called Spike Wells for a time, even setting up a Facebook page as his alter ego. It lasted four years until it had to be shut down for security reasons.

The royals are related to Dracula

No joke! “They’re related through Queen Mary, the Queen’s grandmother,” says Robson. “They’re have a direct bloodline to Vlad the Impaler, who lived in Transylvania, so they’re related to Dracula himself!”

Prince Charles owns an estate in Transylvania

It links him to his distant relatives. So that explains the ears!

The Queen might love her corgis, but no-one else does

“The servants don’t necessarily like them and there’s been occasions where they’ve put alcohol in their drinks,” admits Robson. “One of the dogs used to go mad when he heard the sound of a zipper, so the servants used to undo their flys all the time to wind this dog up.”

Prince Phillip prefers to drive himself around

Apparently the Queen's husband loves taking her on long drives around the countryside in his old cab.

“He can drive in all of the special bus lanes and avoid all the traffic," says Robson. "People are quite shocked when he goes out in it!”

If the Queen puts her handbag on the table, it means she's bored of you

“It’s a sign to her staff to move you on,” says Robson. Duly noted!

The Queen never carries cash

Except on Sundays for the collection plate. Her royal protection officers are expected to pick up the bill.

The Queen is particular about what goes in her purse

“The Queen has a number of things in her handbag – people don’t know what’s really in there,” says Robson. “There’s a few knick knacks and some photos – one in particular of Prince Andrew. She also has a little hook she uses to hang her handbag off a table.”

