'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

These are the most popular baby names of 2016

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Step down Charlotte, there’s a hot new girls name this year and it’s none other than Olivia.

The most popular baby names of 2016

The most popular baby names of 2016

The most popular baby names for 2016 so far have been revealed, and in a list that has the power to make you love or loathe a name even more, Ezra has kept the top boys spot for the second year running.

Baby website Nameberry has ranked the names, according to the nearly 40 million visits it’s had this year.

Some newcomers that have made their way into the top 100 include a few unusual monikers such as are Anouk, Freya, and Ophelia for girls, and Alistair and Lucian for boys.

Olivia Palermo better get used to hearing her name around the place a lot more. Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, Game of Throne’s fans can rejoice. Aria (same same but different to Arya) snuck in at number 12, while Khaleesi was crowned number 49.

Top 10 names

Girls

1. Olivia
2. Amelia
3. Charlotte
4. Ava
5. Isla
6. Arabella
7. Aurora
8. Adeline
9. Isabella
10. Mia

Princess Charlotte's name is still one of the most popular. Photo: Getty

Boys

1. Ezra
2. Asher
3. Atticus
4. Declan
5. Oliver
6. Milo
7. Silas
8. Levi
9. Wyatt
10. Henry

Find the full list here.

