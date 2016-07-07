These are the most popular baby names of 2016

Step down Charlotte, there’s a hot new girls name this year and it’s none other than Olivia.

The most popular baby names of 2016

The most popular baby names for 2016 so far have been revealed, and in a list that has the power to make you love or loathe a name even more, Ezra has kept the top boys spot for the second year running.

Baby website Nameberry has ranked the names, according to the nearly 40 million visits it’s had this year.

Some newcomers that have made their way into the top 100 include a few unusual monikers such as are Anouk, Freya, and Ophelia for girls, and Alistair and Lucian for boys.

Meanwhile, Game of Throne’s fans can rejoice. Aria (same same but different to Arya) snuck in at number 12, while Khaleesi was crowned number 49.

Top 10 names

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Ava

5. Isla

6. Arabella

7. Aurora

8. Adeline

9. Isabella

10. Mia

Boys

1. Ezra

2. Asher

3. Atticus

4. Declan

5. Oliver

6. Milo

7. Silas

8. Levi

9. Wyatt

10. Henry

Find the full list here.

