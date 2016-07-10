Want every Sex and the City outfit at your fingertips?

Six seasons, 94 episodes, four women and one hell of a wardrobe budget - Sex and the City has more outfits in it than you can poke a Manolo Blahnik stiletto at.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall: Sex and the City 3 has to happen

RELATED: Kristin: My Sex And The City regret

But that hasn't deterred two fans, designer Chelsea Fairless and writer Lauren Garroni, from trying to catalogue every look on their Every Outfit on SATC Instagram account.

Yep, everything from Carrie’s trademark tutu to Miranda’s powersuits, Charlotte’s classic shifts, and Samantha’s, um, extensive lingerie collection.

Despite only being in action for two weeks, the pair already have nearly 50,000 followers.

“We knew that it was something that people would want,” Chelsea told Dazed. “Plus it gives us an opportunity to re-purpose all of that late 90s and early 00s fashion knowledge that we currently have no use for.”

With Chelsea admitting Samantha’s headscarves during her chemotherapy were her favourite outfit moments, it’s going to be one seriously time consuming job trying to index every designer look that's graced the SATC screens.

Good luck, ladies. Any excuse to watch back-to-back reruns is good with us.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.