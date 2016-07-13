13 things all twins know to be true

1. People will constantly ask you if you’re identical.
Even when it's quite clear that one of you is a girl and the other is a boy... Seriously people?
2. Because you’re twins you’re going to need a squad name and whoever's name's first is boss, obvs.
You’ll have endless fights about whether it’s Danica and Kane or Kane and Danica. (FYI: It’s always been Danica and Kane, and always will be #sozaboutit)
3. Nobody can top your baby pictures in cuteness.
You know how everyone loves to show off their baby pics but no one really cares? Well, they do when you’re a twin and you’ll relish in any chance to prove it. Bias? Never!
4. One of you will be labeled the good twin and one will be the bad twin. Just accept it. It’s a fact.
Also if you’re the bad twin you may have dabbled in underage drinking and unlike ~angel~ twin, you won’t end up with alcohol poisoning on your 18th birthday. #justsaying.
5. Also, the next person that asks you if you "can read each other’s mind" or "feel each others pain" can actually go jump.
But deep down you secretly kind of love telling your twin tales even if it’s for the 1924795745th time.
6. Because you’re the same age, you’ll go through everything together.
That includes puberty, normally around the same time your parents may be having a mid-life crisis. ICYMI 2 x puberty + 2 x midlife crisis = joy most people won’t experience.
7. But, when you come out the other side as happy adults, life will be bliss in comparison. BLISS
You came, you conquered. Together, your family achieved something big.
8. You probably had your own secret language before you could even talk English.
Yep, that includes inside personal jokes and cracking each other up. ALL THE FEELS.
9. Sometimes it proves a little hard for your parent/grandparents to always keep an eye on you both at all times.
So you're probs going to slip off a swing or two in your early days. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, amiright?
10. Being a twin is something you’re super proud of and you know that you’re blessed to be one.
You're also moved... and grateful...
11. You’ve got your twin-story-response down pat.
AKA when countless, and I mean countless, people take it upon themselves to share a story about how their "neighbour's friend's daughter had twins", "how they heard a news story about twins" or just anything containing the word twin. At the bank. At the checkout. Everywhere. Cool story, bro.
12. You’re used to sending and receiving weird and random texts at all times of the day.
Yeah it’s a cat in a sink – what of it?
13.You’ll have a best friend forever and always.
.#wombbuddies4lyf
