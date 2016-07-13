13 things all twins know to be true

1. People will constantly ask you if you’re identical.

Even when it's quite clear that one of you is a girl and the other is a boy... Seriously people?

You’ll have endless fights about whether it’s Danica and Kane or Kane and Danica. (FYI: It’s always been Danica and Kane, and always will be #sozaboutit)You know how everyone loves to show off their baby pics but no one really cares? Well, they do when you’re a twin and you’ll relish in any chance to prove it. Bias? Never!Also if you’re the bad twin you may have dabbled in underage drinking and unlike ~angel~ twin, you won’t end up with alcohol poisoning on your 18th birthday. #justsaying.But deep down you secretly kind of love telling your twin tales even if it’s for the 1924795745th time.That includes puberty, normally around the same time your parents may be having a mid-life crisis. ICYMI 2 x puberty + 2 x midlife crisis = joy most people won’t experience.You came, you conquered. Together, your family achieved something big.

8. You probably had your own secret language before you could even talk English.

Yep, that includes inside personal jokes and cracking each other up. ALL THE FEELS.

So you're probs going to slip off a swing or two in your early days. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, amiright?You're also moved... and grateful...AKA when countless, and I mean countless, people take it upon themselves to share a story about how their "neighbour's friend's daughter had twins", "how they heard a news story about twins" or just anything containing the word twin. At the bank. At the checkout. Everywhere. Cool story, bro.Yeah it’s a cat in a sink – what of it?.#wombbuddies4lyf