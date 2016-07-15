Body shaming Playmate of the Year is also jerk of the Century

Meet Dani Mathers - a woman who’s used to having tonnes of people see her naked. In 2015, the 29-year-old blonde was crowned Playboy‘s Playmate of the Year, having posed nude for the men’s magazine prior to its eradicating full-frontals.

On Wednesday, Mathers, who lives in Los Angeles, decided to break the woman human code by secretly photographing a naked woman in the locker room and then posting the photo on Snapchat for all her followers to see. Adding insult to injury, she captioned the post, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.” The model juxtaposed the image with a selfie, in which she appears to be covering her mouth to either stop herself from laughing or vomiting.

Invading a stranger’s privacy and body-shaming her? Forget Playmate of the Year - this woman might just be the Jerk of the Century.

Not long after, Mathers seemed to regret her decision to post the photo and deleted it - but not before the Twittersphere (including some major influencers) had caught wind of what she’d done:

@DaniMathers it must be nice to be so perfect that you feel like you can publicly shame other bodies. Please educate yourself. — ⚡️Tess Holliday⚡️ (@Tess_Holliday) July 14, 2016

Girl, youth doesn't last forever but integrity does. What legacy are you leaving behind? @DaniMathers — Eugenie Grey (@feralcreature) July 14, 2016

We got @DaniMathers out here sneaking nude pics of women in a women's locker room, but yall still afraid of trans friendly bathrooms. OKAY. — Reby Hardy (@RebySky) July 14, 2016

In an effort to do damage control, Mathers returned to Snapchat to apologise - pleading ignorant about how the sharing aspects of the app work. “I just want to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted,” she said. “It was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do. I chose to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know body shaming is wrong, that’s not what I’m about and this is not the type of person I am. The photo was taken as part of a personal conversation with a girlfriend and because I am new to Snapchat I didn’t realise I had posted it, and that was a huge mistake. I know I have upset a lot of people out there but please believe me this is not the type of person that I am. I have never done this before and I will never do this again, you have my word.”

She also apologised on Twitter, saying,

I want to acknowledge my post from snapchat earlier. There is no excuse…I understand fully the magnitude of this post and that I have hurt

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

A lot of people, women. Body shaming is not okay, and is nothing to joke about… This was meant to be a part of a private conversation that

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Never should have happened. There are no words to describe how deeply sorry I am for hurting and offending you all. Women make my world go

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Around, I respect women, I surround myself with women and I completely understand the magnitude of this post. Please please please know

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

How upset I am with myself and take my word that this won’t happen again. I love and appreciate every one of you and know that everyone

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Is beautiful in their own way… That’s what makes us all so special… I can’t undo this mistake, but I ask your forgiveness.

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

This mistake has truly made me realize that something that can seem silly in a private conversation isn’t unnecessary. All I’ve done here is

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Spread negativity and hate when that isn’t who I am. I chose to model because I appreciate women and their bodies, so me of all people,

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Should never make light of another woman’s naked body.

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Hours later, she added,

I’m sorry for what I did… I need to take some time to myself now to reflect on why I did this horrible thing. Goodnight.

— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Unsurprisingly, many were not bowled over by her apologies. Said one tweeter, “Please stop saying ‘this was never meant to happen’ you mean ‘I was never meant to be caught.’ Private or public you did it.” Wrote another: “The saddest part of this @DaniMathers thing is the woman she shamed was @ the gym, working on herself. You make a joke of that? Girl, bye.”

Others went further, suggesting that Mathers should face charges for what she had done. “@DaniMathers deserves legal action brought against her for posting a person’s naked body w/out their knowledge or permission. #Disgusting,” said one. ” Added another: ‘Why aren’t charges being brought against @DaniMathers? If a man had done this he would already have been arrested!” This is actually a very valid point.

Since last night, Mathers, the unidentified subject of her Snapchat, the gym it occurred in, and the LAPD have all stayed quiet about the situation. But we’ll be watching out to see what things unfold over the next few days.

