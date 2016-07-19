You know what’s really not cool? Body shaming. Just ask Selena Gomez.

People are now body shaming 20 year old Sasha Pieterse

In no shape or form is criticizing someone else’s body ever okay, but it’s particularly outrageous when the figure in question belongs to a young woman with impressionable fans aplenty.

Unfortunately, PLL actress Sasha Pieterse is the latest star being targeted with shameful and offensive comments. Thankfully, the 20 year old actress is having none of it.

She’s taken to Instagram to share an open letter with her 5.3 million followers addressing the body shaming she’s recently experienced and it’s damn on-point.

Sasha reveals that her weight fluctuations are due to a hormone imbalance, but the star says that regardless of the reason, no one’s weight should define them – or their happiness.

Some of the most poignant lines from her post include;

“People were actually angry that I had gained weight, I was being 9and still am) called names, made fun of, the (unfortunate) usual but it wasn’t until people started asking and assuming I was pregnant that I decided to stay something.”

“If you don’t love yourself you’ll continue to chase people who don’t love you either. Eat like you love yourself. Move like you love yourself. Speak like you love yourself. Act like you love yourself. Love yourself.”

Amen, sister. All hail Sasha Pieterse!

