Kendall Jenner is stealing jobs from professional photographers

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner asks Tyga, her sister Kylie’s boyfriend, to pose with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy. “It doesn’t just take like that, you have to, like, wait for me to focus,” she scolded her subjects who prematurely moved before the old-fashioned camera could function properly.

While these snaps, taken on what appears to be a Nikon and not an iPhone like her peers would normally employ, have yet to be posted or published, this scene apparently caught the eye of a magazine editor who promptly hired the 21-year-old for a very prestigious job.

For her first-ever assignment as a professional photographer, Kendall was tasked with shooting Kaia Gerber in Love. Appearing in an editorial called “American Beauties,” the daughter of Cindy Crawford gave off her best impression of an angsty teen.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner films Bella Hadid passing out at Fendi fashion show

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin weighs in on the Kendall and Gigi supermodel drama

“Working with Kendall was effortless,” the 14-year-old said of the experience with the novice. “It just felt like two friends hanging out, snapping a few photos at candid moments.” She added, “Kendall told me that my mom is one of the people she looks up to most, and it’s cool to see it come full circle because Kendall is that role model for me.”

Also on that role model list apparently is Mario Testino, who Kendall’s now stealing jobs from.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.