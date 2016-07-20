You could be the star of Kim Kardashian's next reality show

Kim Kardashian West is teaming up with a “major cable television network” and the producers of The Real Housewives of New York in order to expand her family’s reality television empire. But they’re looking for people to star in it.

PopSugar recently found a casting call for beauty bloggers with a strong following and immense talent for what we can assume is going to be the America’s Next Top Model of the beauty world. In what they’re calling a “cutting-edge competition reality series”, the show will feature beauty gurus competing for the ultimate title of Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps.

Each of the sisters’ apps features exclusive lifestyle and beauty content that need a fresh artistic lens. And in true Kardashian fashion, this calls for a television opportunity. PopSugar contacted the casting director for the show who said they are looking for “the Chrisspy’s of the world” — referring to the YouTube beauty vlogger with more than 1.5 million subscribers — with knowledge, personality, and production skills. But it’s also safe to say that contouring capability is required.

The show is set to film in October, so if you’re free then, go for it, girl.

