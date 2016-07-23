Meet Miss World Australia

Madeleine Crowe from Queensland has been crowned Miss World Australia 2016.

The brunette beauty will now go on to represent Australia at Miss World 2016 in December in Washington D.C, USA.

Th 23-year-old is no stranger to pageants - she was first runner-up in Miss Universe Australia 2015, where Monika Radulovic was the winner.

The law undergraduate from Tully spoke to The Cairns Post about what it takes to stand out on the stage.

“It’s not just about being fit and healthy, they’re looking for someone with intelligence and charisma who can walk into a room and make conversation with anyone in the crowd,” she said.

Madeleine will take the crown from previous successor Tess Alexander, who was Miss World Australia 2015.

