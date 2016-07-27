People reveal their most hilarious lightbulb moments

There's certain things in life that people just know how to do.

People reveal all the times they've had an 'I've been doing this all wrong' moment

Like how to sit on a chair, how to eat with a fork, how to put on shoes and how to use a phone.

Then there's everyday tasks that some people seem to just get wrong from the start and a new Reddit thread has revealed exactly when they had their "I've been doing this all wrong" moments.

"The day that I didn't have any clean plates and had to put my spaghetti in a bowl. My god it is so much easier to eat spaghetti out of a bowl," one Reddit user said about his lightbulb moment.

"When I learned that you don't need to hold down both shift buttons to type a capital letter," a person said to which another user claimed "a 16 year old in my class learned that a double-spaced essay is not two space bars in between each word".

"I used to think it was Denz L. Washington Like Samuel L. Jackson," a Reddit user said, to which another replied: "I think you mean Sam U. L. Jackson".

Perhaps one of the funniest comments was from a person who claimed they only learned how to use a lift at 15-years-old.

"I was embarrassingly old when I realized that you push the elevator button for the direction you want to go," they said.

"I thought you should push the direction the elevator should move to get to you. And though it was a really stupid system since I had to guess where it was.

"And I'm not talking 5 or 10. I was maybe 15 before my brain caught up with the elevator."

Another person said they only recently got that you can turn on the shower before you actually step in to it.

"I would turn the water on, then get in the shower, turn the nozzle to activate the shower and jump back to try (and usually fail) to avoid a blast of cold water which was quite unpleasant early in the morning.," they said.

"My family looked at me like I was an idiot when I finally figured it out at 21."

The list went on, with one person saying that they used to think it was the end for a soda bottle once it fizzed up.

"When I figured out that you could simply close the cap again when a soda was about to fizz and explode. I always thought that you were just fucked and I would try and run to the nearest sink," they said.

This person only realised that he didn't know how to tie his shoelaces properly at the age of 27.

"I was complaining to a coworker about my shoes constantly coming untied, and he said "let me see how you're tying those," he said.

"I realized at that moment that I probably didn't know how to tie my shoes. I'm 27, though, so I insisted I did and cut him off. I still don't know."

