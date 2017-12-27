Can you spot what’s wrong with the photo of these girls in bikinis?

At first glance, you may not think there’s much more to this photo then three girls popping into a beachside mini mart in their bikinis.

But if you look closer at the seemingly innocent image, you’ll discover one of the girls is actually wearing an ankle monitor, designed to put criminals on house arrest.

Imgur user JarJarDrinks uploaded the photo to social media with the caption, “Nothing adds to your summer look like a court ordered ankle monitor...”

The photo has since gone viral and racked up over 100,000 views in two days and a myriad of comments.

“That thing covers almost more skin than her bikini,” posted one user.

“Thanks for pointing that out. I would say 90% of us were not looking at her ankles,” added another.

While another user had a very valid point. “Should leave a fun tan line too,” they said.

