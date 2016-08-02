Princess Beatrice quits her New York job to launch her own start-up

Princess Beatrice has quit her New York job

Princess Beatrice quits her fourth job in five years to become a business consultant

The 27-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has left the Manhattan investment firm Sandbridge Capital in order to work on her own start-up, which is being backed by the company.

A source told the Daily Mail: "She is creating a start-up consultancy backed by, and in association with, the group she worked with. She and some other people have set up a consultancy business under the auspices of Sandbridge Capital.

"She was working, she resigned and is now concentrating her efforts on this start-up. She wanted to be more entrepreneurial, so she has set up her own unit within the group, but as a separate unit.

"Beatrice is a young girl making her own way in the world and finding her feet. She should be applauded for striking out on her own, not vilified."

Buckingham Palace said: "Princess Beatrice continues to pursue a career in business.

"Beyond this we have never commented on individual employers. We would not comment on how the princess is spending her private time."

Beatrice's position at Sandbridge Capital, a health and lifestyle investment firm, was her fourth job in five years.

The royal, who is currently dating 32-year-old Uber executive Dave Clarke, is currently enjoying a holiday in the Greek islands.

Written by Bang Showbiz.

