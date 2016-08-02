News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The 'illegal' words Aussie sex workers aren't allowed to use
The 'illegal' words Aussie sex workers aren't allowed to use

Princess Beatrice quits her New York job to launch her own start-up

Yahoo7 Be /

Princess Beatrice has quit her New York job

Princess Beatrice quits her fourth job in five years to become a business consultant

Princess Beatrice quits her fourth job in five years to become a business consultant

The 27-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has left the Manhattan investment firm Sandbridge Capital in order to work on her own start-up, which is being backed by the company.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie's incredible style evolution
RELATED: Designer defends Princess Beatrice's hat

A source told the Daily Mail: "She is creating a start-up consultancy backed by, and in association with, the group she worked with. She and some other people have set up a consultancy business under the auspices of Sandbridge Capital.

Princess Beatrice has quit her job.

"She was working, she resigned and is now concentrating her efforts on this start-up. She wanted to be more entrepreneurial, so she has set up her own unit within the group, but as a separate unit.

"Beatrice is a young girl making her own way in the world and finding her feet. She should be applauded for striking out on her own, not vilified."

Buckingham Palace said: "Princess Beatrice continues to pursue a career in business.

"Beyond this we have never commented on individual employers. We would not comment on how the princess is spending her private time."



Beatrice's position at Sandbridge Capital, a health and lifestyle investment firm, was her fourth job in five years.

The royal, who is currently dating 32-year-old Uber executive Dave Clarke, is currently enjoying a holiday in the Greek islands.

Written by Bang Showbiz.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top