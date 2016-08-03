Princess Diana's wedding dress designer on what gown Pippa Middleton should wear

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer thinks Pippa Middleton should wear this wedding dress

The man who helped to design Princess Diana's wedding dress has weighed in on Pippa Middleton's wedding gown.

Designer David Emanuel told the Daily Mail that Pippa, who is engaged to James Matthews, should stay away from anything that resembles her sister Kate Middleton's lace Alexander McQueen dress.

"She's not a royal; she's not going to be a royal. And that's all I'm saying," he said.

"I personally, would put her in something very soft, perhaps chiffon, with a train of course because it's dramatic.

"Possibly a little lace bodice, soft and fluid, I mean she's got a great shape.

"And I would say the complete opposite of Kate just so she makes her own statement really. Soft and pretty."

According to royal author Judy Wade, there's a big chance Kate won't be bridesmaid for Pippa, as she won't want to upstage the bride.

"It's a tricky situation for Pippa," Judy said in an interview with People magazine.

"She would want her sister by her side, as who else would she trust to make things go well?

"But if your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention.

"Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible."

Pippa and Matthew got engaged last month at the Lake District, with an incredible art-deco ring, which boasts an eye-poppingly large centre stone, framed by a halo of smaller diamonds, estimated to be worth more than $350,000.

In an adorable statement the couple said: "Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews are delighted to announce they became engaged on Sunday, July 17, and plan to marry next year."

