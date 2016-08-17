Khloe Kardashian reveals skin cancer scare

The 32-year-old reality TV star had a cancerous mole removed from her back and has had past scares that turned out to be benign.

She wrote on her app: "There was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had eight inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad.

"A couple years ago, I noticed one growing under my breast. I immediately looked it up online and found out that if a mole is growing and changing shape, you should go to the doctor - so I did. They took the whole thing out and they biopsied it. Thankfully, it was benign. I've gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous."

"Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles."

And Khloe wants to encourage others to be vigilant about getting checked.

She said: "I'm writing this post with the hope that my story can get some of you in to see your doctor if you notice something wrong with your skin. I haven't had a problem in years, but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn't look right, you will take action and take care of your health!"

Meanwhile, earlier this year Khloe stunned her mother Kris Jenner when she refused to undergo testing to determine whether she might carry the gene which would put her at risk of contracting breast cancer, insisting she wasn't interested in having the knowledge.

After Khloe refused the test, Kris asked: "You don't care if you could possibly get breast cancer?"

Her daughter yelled in response: "We're all going to die."

Kris argued: "Do you want to die when you're 30 or do you want to die when you're 85?"

Khloe replied: "I don't care, I don't care."

Kris also encouraged older daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian to undertake the tests, admitting it would be a "great feeling" if they did.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 just eight weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

