Scott Gooding: I’ve saved the best sweat fest exercises for last!

Scott Gooding: I’ve saved the best exercises for last!

What can I say, I’m super proud of you for making it to week six!

There's no doubt you feel toned, have increased vitality, and of course look amazing.

This week is arguably the toughest, my apologies. There are no exercises that allow you to "rest" so buckle-up and be prepared for a sweat fest. Remember sweat is pain leaving the body!

My tip for this week: the double unders don’t necessarily have to be consecutive so it’s fine to do singles in between. Double unders are HARD and require co-ordination and timing, so perhaps practice in between sessions. If double unders aren’t your thing, feel free to do 50 single skips

Take some time out mid session and have a quick reflection on how far you've come. Think back to week one and what you were able to do, and compare it to your killer sessions now.

Just a reminder to do as many reps as you can in the time you’ve chosen:

5 mins (beginners)

10 mins (low intermediate)

15 mins (high intermediate)

20 mins (advanced)

Enjoy week 6 and give yourself a pat on the back!

WEEK 6 WORKOUT

Sit kicks – 20 reps

• Starting in a high plank position, sweep one leg underneath you so it’s perpendicular to your body (in-line with your shoulders).

• Ensure your toes are facing upwards.

• Sit for 0.5 seconds on your butt cheek before returning to the start position.

• Repeat on the alternate side

Hinge push-up – 10 reps

• Start in a high plank with hands underneath your shoulders.

• Keeping your hips flat and square, drop into a low push up position.

• Rock backwards on your toes and bring your elbows in contact with the ground, holding for 2 seconds.

• Rock forwards again back onto your hands, then push down and return to a high plank.

• Repeat.

Kettlebell swing – 20 reps

• Stand with your feet shoulder width apart with both hands on the kettlebell handle (8kg for beginners, 24kg for advanced).

• Keeping your legs relatively straight with soft knees, fold in the hips whilst keeping your back straight and shoulders pulled back.

• Drive your hips forwards, fully extending your knees.

• Swing the kettlebell up to shoulder height – keeping your elbows soft – making sure your eye line follows the kettlebell.

• Repeat, making sure the movement is explosive with a quick hip-drive.

Double unders – 10 reps

• Using a skipping rope, skip maintaining a steady rhythm and letting the rope pass under your feet twice per revolution.

Butterfly sit ups – 20 reps

• Lay on your back with your legs bent, knees dropped to either side of your body and the soles of your feet together (like frog legs).

• With your arms above your head, begin to lift your arms and upper body off the ground and place your hands on the ground in front of your legs.

• Return to the start position with control.

Try this sample day menu plan:

Breakfast: Parfait with lemon-infused coconut cream

Lunch: Asian fishcakes with salad

Dinner: Beef cheeks with star anise and sweet potato mash

Snack: Nutty chocolate smoothie

