The gross reason you should never use bathroom hand dryers
Laura Henshaw: 'This is the most deliciously indulgent "healthy" chocolate cake ever'

Ash Pollard
Yahoo7 Be /

I’m the first to admit I’m a sceptic when it comes to healthy cooking.

Butter? Sugar? The more the better when I’m in the kitchen.

RECIPE: Laura Henshaw's Clean Chocolate Cake

But then along comes the lovely Laura Henshaw from health and wellness blog Keep it Cleaner who's determined to convince me otherwise!

I first met Laura at the Australian Open when I kicked her butt at tennis. And while I led the way then, it was another story when she visited me to cook her Clean Chocolate Cake.

She was ordering me around in the kitchen like nobody’s business! And if you know me, that’s not normally my style.

But I’m glad I took a backseat because this cake is the business.

Laura (right) wants her Keep it Cleaner blog with Steph Smith to help inspire people to live happier, healthier lives through workouts and delicious food. Photo: Instagram/laura.henshaw

Laura and I love swapping cooking tips - here's me making her my famous 16-hour slow cooked lamb. Photo: Instagram/laura.henshaw

With no butter or refined sugar, I didn’t really believe Laura when she said it would taste like rich, delicious chocolate cake, but the second you cut into it, you know it’s the real deal.

RELATED: Ash Pollard’s ultimate date night ricotta gnocchi
RELATED: Ash Pollard and Camilla Counsel's recipe for trouble

My tip – eat it when it’s warm! It’s absolutely divine.

