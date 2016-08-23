Laura Henshaw: 'This is the most deliciously indulgent "healthy" chocolate cake ever'

I’m the first to admit I’m a sceptic when it comes to healthy cooking.

Butter? Sugar? The more the better when I’m in the kitchen.

RECIPE: Laura Henshaw's Clean Chocolate Cake

But then along comes the lovely Laura Henshaw from health and wellness blog Keep it Cleaner who's determined to convince me otherwise!

I first met Laura at the Australian Open when I kicked her butt at tennis. And while I led the way then, it was another story when she visited me to cook her Clean Chocolate Cake.

She was ordering me around in the kitchen like nobody’s business! And if you know me, that’s not normally my style.

But I’m glad I took a backseat because this cake is the business.

With no butter or refined sugar, I didn’t really believe Laura when she said it would taste like rich, delicious chocolate cake, but the second you cut into it, you know it’s the real deal.

My tip – eat it when it’s warm! It’s absolutely divine.

