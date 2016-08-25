Queen Elizabeth is hiring at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a ground specialist to take care of her gardens for $28,600 (£16,500).

The 90-year-old royal is looking for someone with "exceptional" talents to look after the lawns at Buckingham Palace.

A job description on The Royal Household's website read: "Joining this small team of qualified gardeners, you will help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace are maintained to an exceptional standard."

The successful applicant will have to maintain the luxurious grounds during some of the busiest times for events at both Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace.

The description continued: "With a busy calendar of events, organisation and time management will be critical.

"And when required, you will be happy to lend a hand with general garden duties."

The right candidate will have a full UK driving licence so they can travel between the two palaces

The Groundsperson will be rewarded with benefits including 33 days paid holiday and contributions to a pension.

HRH is also looking Secretariat Assistant, Maintainance Electrician and a Collection Online Project Assistant.

Elizabeth previously advertised for a Kitchen Porter offering a salary of $29,500 (£17,000) a year to clean the dishes at Buckingham Palace, and the person needed no experience for the job.

An advert posted on The Royal Household website claimed the right candidate would have the option to live on-site and have the benefit of having all meals provided for them.

