This man has proved to women all over the world that romance is still alive and well.

Man spends an entire year planning the most romantic proposal for his girlfriend

Chicago guy Josh Schmitz didn't just pull together a half-hearted proposal when he got down on on knee and produced a ring to the love of his life Danielle Roesch, he planned the whole thing a year in advance.

RELATED: Is This The Most Dangerous Proposal Ever?

RELATED: Guy Pulls Off Perfect Puppy Proposal

In fact Josh, who met Roesch on Tinder in October 2014, spent every day for a whole year scribbling notes on a piece of paper or on a whiteboard which he carried around with him and compiled a video which cumulated in the cutest proposal we think we've ever seen.

On the notes, the romantic equipment manager wrote down all the things he loved about his future wife, with some of them just coming straight out and asking her if she'll say 'I do' and marry him.

Each day he would film himself holding the note up to the camera, whether he was at work or lounging in a park, and at the end he made a 21-minute video of the whole thing.

Josh then got one of Roesch's friends to bring her to a pretend event at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, however when she showed up, the place was actually full of her friends and family who were waitin to show her the video on a massive screen.

At the end of the clip, Josh asks Roesch to "meet me down by the lake! I have a question to ask you".

When she arrived at Lake Michigan, Josh was down on one knee with a whiteboard that read: "Will you be my wife?" Two check boxes offered the options "yes" and "no."

Naturally, Roesch checked yes.

"To see the look on her face of surprise, you could just tell — she's known how much I love her, but I think it really soaked in," Josh told NBC Chicago.

"It's the first and hopefully the last time I'd want to see my girlfriend cry at something."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram