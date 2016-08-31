Kitten being rescued from a glass jar will give you all the feels

What would you do if you found a kitten on the side of the road with it's head stuck in a glass jar? Well you would try to get it out of course.

Kitten rescued from glass jar will give you all the feels

And that's exactly what happened when these men came across the helpless animal desperatley trying to free itself from the glass bottle.

RELATED: Amorous kitten escapes cage to visit lonely puppy

RELATED: Adorable kitten gets confused by a drinking straw

The video was originally posted to YouTube in July, however it was recently uploaded to Reddit, where it has now been viewed over 270,000 times.

During the short clip, you can hear two men discussing the best way to remove the glass from around the kitten's head.

They decide a hammer is the best way forward and gently tap around the glass until it breaks off.

The kitten looks terrified, despite coming out of the fiasco totally unscathed.

And while that hammer work was pretty impressive, this video could have ended very, very differently.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram