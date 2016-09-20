News

There is a new zodiac sign and the world is panicking

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you live by your daily horoscope and relate every aspect of your life to your sign, then this may come as a shock to you.

NASA have now revealed that the constellations are no longer in the same place they were 3,000 years ago and there is in fact a 13th star sign, called Ophiuchus,

This new star threatens to completely jumble up the whole order of the zodiac world.

The new star sign means that 80 per cent of people's zodiac signs may have changed, so now yours could be completely different.

The new star sign has messed up the whole zodiac world.

Apparently the new constellation was ignored when the zodiac calendar was created more than 3,000 years ago.

According to NASA, they had been working on a moon-based calendar and, "some of the chosen 12 didn't fit neatly into their assigned slice of the pie and slopped over into the next one," so they decided to get rid of Ophiuchus from the chart.

And while that may have worked for the past 3,000 years, now that the earth's axis has shifted, so have the star signs.

So if astronomy is to be believed, this is the new order of star signs:

Capricorn: Jan 20 - Feb 16

Aquarius: Feb 16 – March 11

Pisces: March 11 – April 18

Aries: April 18 – May 13

Taurus: May 13 – June 21

Gemini: June 21 – July 20

Cancer: July 20 – Aug 10

Leo: Aug 10 – Sept 16

Virgo: Sept 16 – Oct 30

Libra: Oct 30 – Nov 23

Scorpio: Nov 23 – Nov 29

Ophiuchus: Nov 29 – Dec 17

Sagittarius: Dec 17 – Jan 20

