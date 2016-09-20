There is a new zodiac sign and the world is panicking

If you live by your daily horoscope and relate every aspect of your life to your sign, then this may come as a shock to you.

NASA have now revealed that the constellations are no longer in the same place they were 3,000 years ago and there is in fact a 13th star sign, called Ophiuchus,

This new star threatens to completely jumble up the whole order of the zodiac world.

The new star sign means that 80 per cent of people's zodiac signs may have changed, so now yours could be completely different.

Apparently the new constellation was ignored when the zodiac calendar was created more than 3,000 years ago.

According to NASA, they had been working on a moon-based calendar and, "some of the chosen 12 didn't fit neatly into their assigned slice of the pie and slopped over into the next one," so they decided to get rid of Ophiuchus from the chart.

And while that may have worked for the past 3,000 years, now that the earth's axis has shifted, so have the star signs.

So if astronomy is to be believed, this is the new order of star signs:

Capricorn: Jan 20 - Feb 16



Aquarius: Feb 16 – March 11



Pisces: March 11 – April 18



Aries: April 18 – May 13



Taurus: May 13 – June 21



Gemini: June 21 – July 20



Cancer: July 20 – Aug 10



Leo: Aug 10 – Sept 16



Virgo: Sept 16 – Oct 30



Libra: Oct 30 – Nov 23



Scorpio: Nov 23 – Nov 29



Ophiuchus: Nov 29 – Dec 17



Sagittarius: Dec 17 – Jan 20

