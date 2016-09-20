Bec Judd's fans have a lot of questions about her latest snap

Bec Judd posted a photo of her back on social media leaving her fans with a lot of questions.

She’s just weeks shy of welcoming twin boys, but Rebecca Judd proved she’s the ultimate baby-making machine with her latest social media snap showing the star looking completely normal from behind – and leaving fans questioning if she is even pregnant.

While Bec’s been posting pics of her huge bump of late, the mum mixed it up with a shot of her modelling active wear, and showing off a figure most of us would kill for.

“She's got two tiny humans in there and looks that amazing,” commented one user. “I ate a bagel this morning and almost split my pants!”

“You can't even tell she is pregnant,” posted another, with others adding: “Ummm… where are those twins hiding?

The slender star has been slammed by trolls labelling her "anorexic" and "so skinny" during her pregnancy, but she's refused to let the criticism get to her.

Just two days earlier, the weather presenter shared a pic of her belly in side profile, showing off a very different view of her body.

“Suns out, tums out. My boys are measuring 5 pounds each at 33 weeks. That's ten pounds of baby in there and I'm not done yet. Sh$t is getting cray,” she captioned the pic.

Bec already has two children, Oscar, four and Billie, two, with her ex-AFL player hubby Chris. The soon-to-be very busy mum is desperate for tips on telling her identical bubs apart, revealing, “I’ve packed some nail polish for one of them”.



