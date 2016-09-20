News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever

Bec Judd's fans have a lot of questions about her latest snap

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Bec Judd posted a photo of her back on social media leaving her fans with a lot of questions.

Dog Makes Funny Face While Being Caressed by Owner
0:14

Dog Makes Funny Face While Being Caressed by Owner
Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
7:26

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
1:36

33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
Kylie Jenner's SECRET Baby Shower! Shawn Mendes Dating Hailey Baldwin! -MOTW
6:42

Kylie Jenner's SECRET Baby Shower! Shawn Mendes Dating Hailey Baldwin! -MOTW
Kylie Jenner FINALLY Reveals Baby Bump, Selena &amp; Demi Feuding? Rob vs Chyna Gets Intense -DR
10:39

Kylie Jenner FINALLY Reveals Baby Bump, Selena & Demi Feuding? Rob vs Chyna Gets Intense -DR
Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Card Photo Is Confusing A LOT Of People & Here's Wh
2:19

Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Card Photo Is Confusing A LOT Of People & Here's Wh
Justin Bieber Covers His Stomach With Gigantic Eagle Tattoo: Love Or Loathe? -- Pic
0:10

Justin Bieber Covers His Stomach With Gigantic Eagle Tattoo: Love Or Loathe? -- Pic
Janet Jackson Gives Newborn Son a Spiritual Name

Janet Jackson Gives Newborn Son a Spiritual Name
Elderly Couple Reunite With Air Hugs After Emotional Five Day Separation
0:48

Elderly Couple Reunite With Air Hugs After Emotional Five Day Separation
Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
7:58

Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR

Kylie Jenner appears in first video since 'pregnancy' announcement

The clue that hinted at Kylie Jenner's ‘pregnancy’ we all missed
 

She’s just weeks shy of welcoming twin boys, but Rebecca Judd proved she’s the ultimate baby-making machine with her latest social media snap showing the star looking completely normal from behind – and leaving fans questioning if she is even pregnant.

RELATED: Rebecca Judd reveals husband Chris shaves her legs
RELATED: Pregnant Rebecca Judd gets body shamed in the worst way

While Bec’s been posting pics of her huge bump of late, the mum mixed it up with a shot of her modelling active wear, and showing off a figure most of us would kill for.

From behind, heavily pregnant Bec looks completely normal. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

“She's got two tiny humans in there and looks that amazing,” commented one user. “I ate a bagel this morning and almost split my pants!”

“You can't even tell she is pregnant,” posted another, with others adding: “Ummm… where are those twins hiding?

The slender star has been slammed by trolls labelling her "anorexic" and "so skinny" during her pregnancy, but she's refused to let the criticism get to her.

Just a few days ago, Bec showed off her side profile - revealing she's carrying nearly 5kg of baby at the moment. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

Just two days earlier, the weather presenter shared a pic of her belly in side profile, showing off a very different view of her body.

“Suns out, tums out. My boys are measuring 5 pounds each at 33 weeks. That's ten pounds of baby in there and I'm not done yet. Sh$t is getting cray,” she captioned the pic.

With her new arrivals, Bec and her husband Chris will have four kids under the age of five. Yikes. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

Bec already has two children, Oscar, four and Billie, two, with her ex-AFL player hubby Chris. The soon-to-be very busy mum is desperate for tips on telling her identical bubs apart, revealing, “I’ve packed some nail polish for one of them”.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top