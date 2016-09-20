News

Pippa Middleton on why she's more than just a party girl

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Pippa Middleton has spoken out about being thrust into the spotlight, claiming she can't stand the perception people have about her being just a party girl.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton documented the downside of dealing with unwarranted fame and revealed how her new fiancé is still trying to come to terms with life in the public eye.

"People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite - that word really irritates me - and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she said.

Pippa Middleton has spoken about dealing with the spotlight. Photo: Getty.

The beauty has admitted her beau James Matthews, who she got engaged to in July, doesn't know how to cope with people following them around all the time with cameras.

"I have had a few years of being in the public eye and I have developed something of a thick skin. But managing it all on my own has been quite hard. I have quite a lot thrown at me, such as being followed by people hiding behind cars and jumping out with cameras. It can be unnerving.

"There's always something cropping up and has to be managed on my own. It's been a real eye-opener for James. There have been quite a few hurdles to negotiate."

James presented Pippa with this incredible ring. Photo: Getty.

Pippa began dating James at the end of 2015 but knew almost instantly that he was the one for her because they share the same love for sports and the outdoors.

She explained: "I think James and I have the same spirit. We are both competitive. We have had many adventures together. We have a lot in common and that helps. I don't think it would work with a couch potato. I think we do exhaust most people."

The brunette socialite and her beau are planning to get hitched next year and, although they're yet to set a date for their big day, Pippa already knows she wants to wear a white wedding dress.

Asked if she still wants to wear tennis whites to her nuptials, she said: "No, that was a phase I went through as a little girl and I was having a bit of a battle about wearing a dress. I wasn't into dresses as an eight-year-old."

Pippa and James began dating in late 2015. Photo: Getty.

Interestingly, Pippa also revealed that she's only tried about 80 of the 100 recipes from her cookbook at home, which was vetted by the Heart Foundation.

- Sarah Carty and Bang Showbiz.

