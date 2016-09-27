Ash Pollard's perfect spaghetti carbonara

Is there anyone who doesn’t love carbonara?

RECIPE: Ash Pollard's Carbonara

There’s so many right reasons to love this deliciously creamy dish, but there’s also one really wrong reason why people love carbonara – and that’s because some cooks add cream.

I admit, I used to do this too, but then I moved to Melbourne and discovered how beautiful it can be without it.

It’s so much better when you get the creaminess from the mixture of cheese, pasta water and egg all together.

I like to make it slightly simple and take out any possibility of it not working by poaching an egg and popping it on top of the pasta.

If you need any more convincing, all you need for this dish is five ingredients. That’s it. It’s a dream come true.

When you come home from work, simply bang a few things in the pan and voila, dinner is served!

