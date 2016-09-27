WATCH: Pup eats all his meals in a high chair to keep him alive

He looks like your normal playful puppy, but when it comes to meal times, Valley Bulldog Gremlin is no ordinary pooch.

The five-year-old dog’s story is going viral thanks to his special feeding time high chair, which Gremlin needs to keep him alive.

Diagnosed with canine megaesophagus when he was young, the condition means Gremlin’s esophagus muscles fail to move food and water into his stomach, leaving it to sit within his chest cavity.

Owner Chrissy Wilson admits vets told her to put Gremlin down, with the pup given a year to live and often vomiting up to 20 times a day.

But determined to keep her beloved pet alive, Chrissy discovered an online support group and learned all she needed to do was keep Gremlin upright while he ate.

From there, Chrissy carefully constructed a high chair to help feed Gremlin, and later had a customised chair especially built for the bulldog.

Now, Gremlin is the picture of health – and knows exactly what to do when it comes to eating food.

Carefully positioning his body in his high chair, Gremlin can be seen patiently waiting for Chrissy to strap him in and spoon feed him his grub in video posted online.

‘Gremlin is that friend to me – in fact he is my best friend. He has walked beside me through some of the darkest parts of my life and while I’ve often times been credited with saving his life, in truth – he saved mine,” Chrissy writes online.

