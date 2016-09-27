News

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts
WATCH: Pup eats all his meals in a high chair to keep him alive

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

He looks like your normal playful puppy, but when it comes to meal times, Valley Bulldog Gremlin is no ordinary pooch.

Watch: Pup has to eat all his meals in a special high chair to keep him alive

The five-year-old dog’s story is going viral thanks to his special feeding time high chair, which Gremlin needs to keep him alive.

Gremlin's diagnosis means he has to be upright while eating. Photo: Caters

Diagnosed with canine megaesophagus when he was young, the condition means Gremlin’s esophagus muscles fail to move food and water into his stomach, leaving it to sit within his chest cavity.

Owner Chrissy Wilson admits vets told her to put Gremlin down, with the pup given a year to live and often vomiting up to 20 times a day.

Gremlin was given a year to live, but his owner Chrissy refused to give up on him. Photo: Caters

But determined to keep her beloved pet alive, Chrissy discovered an online support group and learned all she needed to do was keep Gremlin upright while he ate.

From there, Chrissy carefully constructed a high chair to help feed Gremlin, and later had a customised chair especially built for the bulldog.

'He is my best friend," says Chrissy of her beloved pup. Photo: Caters

Now, Gremlin is the picture of health – and knows exactly what to do when it comes to eating food.

Carefully positioning his body in his high chair, Gremlin can be seen patiently waiting for Chrissy to strap him in and spoon feed him his grub in video posted online.

‘Gremlin is that friend to me – in fact he is my best friend. He has walked beside me through some of the darkest parts of my life and while I’ve often times been credited with saving his life, in truth – he saved mine,” Chrissy writes online.

