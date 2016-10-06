This woman was charged to hold her baby right after giving birth

Giving birth is said to be one of the most rewarding and incredible experiences of your life and the moment a new mom gets to hold her baby for the first time is apparently indescribable.

However that moment was shattered for one first-time mother, when she was allegedly charged nearly $40 to hold her newborn baby, right after giving birth.

The new mom posted an itemized picture of her bill to Imgur, alongside the caption: "I had to pay $39.35 to hold my baby after he was born."

The photo breaks down exactly what the couple paid the hospital following the birth of their baby just below the fee for her C-section delivery, there is a charge for "skin to skin after C sec" at $39.35.

While this is certainly a small price to pay in the grand scheme of things, many Redditers thought it was ridiculous that a mother should be charged anything for holding their baby in the birthing suite.

Skin-to-skin contact has been proven to benefit the baby in numerous ways, including helping the newborn bond with it's mother, calm the baby after the birth and help the newborn get used to being breastfed.

The dad posted on the thread saying that they only realised the crazy charge when they got home and couldn't believe their eyes.

"During the C-section the nurse asked my wife if she would like to do skin to skin after the baby was born. Which of course anyone would say yes too," he said.

"I was able to hold the baby on my wife's chest. Her arms were tied to the table and the nurse was there to remind me not to let go so the baby didn't fall.

"She actually took my camera from me and started snapping pictures for me. It was a positive experience for sure.

"The nurse even borrowed my camera to take a few pictures for us. Everyone involved in the process was great, and we had a positive experience. We just got a chuckle out of seeing that on the bill."

Reddit user FiftySixer chimed in claiming the reason the couple were charged was because an extra member of staff would have been needed in the room for safety reasons.

"We used to take all babies to the nursery once the NICU team made sure everything was okay. 'Skin to skin' in the OR is a relatively new thing and requires a second Labor and Delivery RN to come in to the OR and make sure the baby is safe," she said.

"Because the Mom is still being closed up after the delivery she is anesthetized from the chest down, and may feel faint or nauseated.

"Someone needs to be there to make sure that the baby doesn't slide off of her chest onto the floor, and to pick up the baby if she starts feeling unwell."

