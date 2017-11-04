News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Can you see what's wrong with this snap?

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

They look like three normal women having a relaxing day in the park.

Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
3:16

Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
0:45

This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
1:40

Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
Little Boy Unsure About Rotating Birthday Candle
0:14

Little Boy Unsure About Rotating Birthday Candle
Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight
1:33

Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight
Moment son ruins gender reveal when he pops balloon
0:21

Moment son ruins gender reveal when he pops balloon
Man Films Goat Inexplicably Chilling Out on Rooftop
0:31

Man Films Goat Inexplicably Chilling Out on Rooftop
Guy Loses Kiteboarding Kite in Wind
1:00

Guy Loses Kiteboarding Kite in Wind
Truck Drives Into Gas Pump and Flips Over
0:30

Truck Drives Into Gas Pump and Flips Over
Parakeet Loves Picture of Bird on Cup
0:13

Parakeet Loves Picture of Bird on Cup
Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
1:01

Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
Dog Chows on Piece of Lettuce
0:41

Dog Chows on Piece of Lettuce
 

Yet take a closer look at this picture, which went viral after it was uploaded to Reddit last year, and you’ll notice one glaringly obvious thing that’s wrong with it.

Can you see why this pic is going viral? Image: Reddit

If you can’t see it, here’s a hint: don’t focus on the women themselves, but more what they’re sitting on.

For those who still can’t pick it up, the pic shows the women seemingly hovering in mid-air with no actual bench underneath them.

Some have speculated the bench features smaller pull out seats.

Image: Reddit

Or these three might just be squat queens with incredible thigh muscles.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top