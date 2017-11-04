Can you see what's wrong with this snap?

They look like three normal women having a relaxing day in the park.

Yet take a closer look at this picture, which went viral after it was uploaded to Reddit last year, and you’ll notice one glaringly obvious thing that’s wrong with it.

If you can’t see it, here’s a hint: don’t focus on the women themselves, but more what they’re sitting on.

For those who still can’t pick it up, the pic shows the women seemingly hovering in mid-air with no actual bench underneath them.

Some have speculated the bench features smaller pull out seats.

Or these three might just be squat queens with incredible thigh muscles.

