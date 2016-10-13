News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Birdnesting is the new divorce trend you need to know about
Birdnesting is the new divorce trend you need to know about

Kendall Jenner sparks outrage by wearing a burqa

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She's been laying low ever since Paris Fashion Week, but Kendall Jenner is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a photo of her wearing a burqa surfaced on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner RESPONDS To All The Coachella Hate, Kris Jenner Taking ALL Of Tristan&rsquo;s Money! | DR
8:24

Kylie Jenner RESPONDS To All The Coachella Hate, Kris Jenner Taking ALL Of Tristan’s Money! | DR
Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List
1:55

Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List
Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister
1:53

Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister
Kris Jenner FORCING Tristan Thompson To Pay Up $10 Million For Cheating! Detail REVEALED!
2:23

Kris Jenner FORCING Tristan Thompson To Pay Up $10 Million For Cheating! Detail REVEALED!
New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
0:55

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
Kylie Jenner REDEEMS Herself Sharing CUTE Baby Stormi Moments After Coachella FIASCO!
2:32

Kylie Jenner REDEEMS Herself Sharing CUTE Baby Stormi Moments After Coachella FIASCO!
Scott Disick HELPING Tristan Thompson Win Back Khloe Kardashian?! Why?!
2:18

Scott Disick HELPING Tristan Thompson Win Back Khloe Kardashian?! Why?!
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
2:46

Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
6:08

Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
 

RELATED: Kendall Jenner just got a tattoo in the most gangsta place
RELATED: Kendall Jenner gets candid about her famous family for Vogue's 73 Questions

A man calling himself DJ Neptune posted the photo of himself with the model, captioning the snap, "Sightseeing with @KendallJenner in Dubai."

Kendall is coming under fire for this Instagram snap. Photo: Instagram/djneptune

Twitter soon erupted with outraged people accusing Kendall of cultural appropriation.









While some claim the image was photoshopped by DJ Neptune, who lists himself as being CEO & Founder of Next Class Agency, he later posted another snap of himself with Kendall with the caption,"Dinner with this beautiful soul".

Kendall has caused controversy while in Dubai. Photo: Instagram/djneptune



Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top