Kendall Jenner sparks outrage by wearing a burqa

She's been laying low ever since Paris Fashion Week, but Kendall Jenner is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a photo of her wearing a burqa surfaced on Instagram.

A man calling himself DJ Neptune posted the photo of himself with the model, captioning the snap, "Sightseeing with @KendallJenner in Dubai."

Twitter soon erupted with outraged people accusing Kendall of cultural appropriation.

kendall wearing a hijab is not "fashion", it's offensive on so many levels and just bc SHE wore it, doesn't mean it's okay — ezza (@pinkfloydharold) October 10, 2016

The fact that Kendall thinks a hijab is a disguise is sad and shows just how much culturally uneducated she truly is — 🌹 (@fathersturnt) October 10, 2016

How dare Kendall Jenner wear a burqa to hide from the paps when Muslim women around the world are being discriminated against for wearing it — ¯\_(◔‿◔)_/¯ (@njhftkaty) October 9, 2016

CONGRATULATIONS kendall jenner for appropriating 3 cultures (bindis, dreads, burqa) AND STILL COUNTING!! thats qwhite a high score !! — leeniyah (@zIegend) October 9, 2016

While some claim the image was photoshopped by DJ Neptune, who lists himself as being CEO & Founder of Next Class Agency, he later posted another snap of himself with Kendall with the caption,"Dinner with this beautiful soul".

