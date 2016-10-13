Kendall Jenner sparks outrage by wearing a burqa

She's been laying low ever since Paris Fashion Week, but Kendall Jenner is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a photo of her wearing a burqa surfaced on Instagram.
A man calling himself DJ Neptune posted the photo of himself with the model, captioning the snap, "Sightseeing with @KendallJenner in Dubai."
Twitter soon erupted with outraged people accusing Kendall of cultural appropriation.
While some claim the image was photoshopped by DJ Neptune, who lists himself as being CEO & Founder of Next Class Agency, he later posted another snap of himself with Kendall with the caption,"Dinner with this beautiful soul".
