This royal family member still makes Sarah Ferguson ‘nervous’

Yikes, this is awkward…

Sarah Ferguson might have just admitted she still has a strained relationship with her old in-laws.

In and interview with KIIS FM, the Duchess of York revealed that she gets the jitters around her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

“I always get really nervous before meeting the boss,” Fergie she replied, before quickly backtracking.

“Oh of course, she’s brilliant. She makes you feel comfortable within the first five seconds.”

But while Fergie 's relationship with the Queen might be strained, she says she's still close with her ex Prince Andrew, who she has two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with.

In fact, the 57-year-old admitted she still feels married to Andrew, despite their divorce In 1996, and he has provided rooms for her in his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor and they co-own a chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

“Well, I always think — we’re divorced to each other right now . . . so we never really left each other,” she added.

Fergies comments comes as it was revealed in The Sunday Express that Andrew wrote a letter to his mum, the Queen, asking for his daughters to have greater public roles within the royal family.

Andrew reportedly complained that the princesses were in danger of being overshadowed by the Princes William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry, as well as the royal babies Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He also insisted that his daughters be given better accommodation at Kensington Palace instead of their apartments at St James’s Palace.

Sources say Prince Charles fears that an increase in the number of taxpayer-funded royals would threaten his popularity when he becomes king.

“He’s long argued that as the only ‘blood princesses’ in the family, that Beatrice and Eugenie deserve proper royal roles like their cousins, along with the same standard of accommodation at Kensington Palace,” a source explained to the publication.

So far, Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the issue.

