News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

Miranda Kerr opens up about struggle with “really bad depression”

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Aussie model Miranda Kerr has candidly revealed she suffered from depression following her split from husband Orlando Bloom in 2013.

Snapchat PAID Kylie Jenner to Post Pic of Stormi?! - Taylor Swift REVEALS NEXT S
10:10

Snapchat PAID Kylie Jenner to Post Pic of Stormi?! - Taylor Swift REVEALS NEXT S
Kylie Jenner Shows Off INCREDIBLE Rebound Body in a Thong on Snapchat One Month After Giving Birth
1:38

Kylie Jenner Shows Off INCREDIBLE Rebound Body in a Thong on Snapchat One Month After Giving Birth
Kylie Jenner Just RUINED Snapchat by Doing THIS
2:07

Kylie Jenner Just RUINED Snapchat by Doing THIS
Kylie Jenner Makes Snapchat Lose Over a BILLION Dollars Because of ONE Tweet!
1:54

Kylie Jenner Makes Snapchat Lose Over a BILLION Dollars Because of ONE Tweet!
3 Toning Moves For Tank-Top Arms
2:09

3 Toning Moves For Tank-Top Arms
Kylie Jenner Hilariously makes Fun Of Her Lip Fillers With Funny Snapchat Filter
0:31

Kylie Jenner Hilariously makes Fun Of Her Lip Fillers With Funny Snapchat Filter
Miranda Lambert Sobs at Concert Over Blake Shelton
1:13

Miranda Lambert Sobs at Concert Over Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen's Wild Pregnancy Cleavage Is On Full Display In Only A Towel On Snapchat Gabriella &bull; Now
1:03

Chrissy Teigen's Wild Pregnancy Cleavage Is On Full Display In Only A Towel On Snapchat Gabriella • Now
Instagram Stories Can Now LIVE On Your Profile With New Feature
2:14

Instagram Stories Can Now LIVE On Your Profile With New Feature
Dude Caught 'Cheating' By His Girl In Bold Prank
2:28

Dude Caught 'Cheating' By His Girl In Bold Prank
Hungarian Pooch 'Proposes' To Facebook Founder's Dog

Hungarian Pooch 'Proposes' To Facebook Founder's Dog
Bella Thorne FIRES BACK At Haters & Overshares On Snapchat
2:22

Bella Thorne FIRES BACK At Haters & Overshares On Snapchat
 

RELATED: Miranda Kerr's new feud with her mum
RELATED: Miranda Kerr 'moving home to Sydney' after intruder attack

The couple were together for six years and share son Flynn, 5.

Miranda and Orlando were together for six years, and married for nearly three. Photo: Getty images

“When Orlando and I separated I actually fell into a really bad depression,' she told ELLE Canada. “I never understood that depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person.”

Continuing to live her life in the public eye while battling depression, Miranda says positive thinking and being mindful helped her through the dark times.

Despite her seemingly perfect life, Miranda admits she went through a tough time following her split with Orlando. Photo: Instagram/mirandakerr

“Every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of your mind,” she said.

While Miranda is now happily engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, the Gunnedah-born beauty admits co-parenting with Orlando is one of her main priorities and she even bought a house so she could be near her ex.

Miranda and Evan are happily engaged and have set a wedding date next year. Photo: Instagram/mirandakerr

"Orlando and I were living in New York, and we loved it there. But we were considering what the best options were for our son,” Miranda told Harper’s Bazaar.

“Orlando owned a place in Malibu, and he was saying that he wanted to move here. We thought it would be a better lifestyle for Flynn. He could be outside playing year-round, playing in the sand. We could have a garden.”

Miranda and Orlando have kept the split amicable for the sake of their son Flynn. Photo: Getty images

"I started looking for houses because we wanted to be close as a family."

If you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top