Miranda Kerr opens up about struggle with “really bad depression”

Aussie model Miranda Kerr has candidly revealed she suffered from depression following her split from husband Orlando Bloom in 2013.

The couple were together for six years and share son Flynn, 5.

“When Orlando and I separated I actually fell into a really bad depression,' she told ELLE Canada. “I never understood that depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person.”

Continuing to live her life in the public eye while battling depression, Miranda says positive thinking and being mindful helped her through the dark times.

“Every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of your mind,” she said.

While Miranda is now happily engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, the Gunnedah-born beauty admits co-parenting with Orlando is one of her main priorities and she even bought a house so she could be near her ex.

"Orlando and I were living in New York, and we loved it there. But we were considering what the best options were for our son,” Miranda told Harper’s Bazaar.

“Orlando owned a place in Malibu, and he was saying that he wanted to move here. We thought it would be a better lifestyle for Flynn. He could be outside playing year-round, playing in the sand. We could have a garden.”

"I started looking for houses because we wanted to be close as a family."

