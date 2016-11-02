Science claims this is the age you should ditch the denims

Better start wearing out your skinny jeans 52-year-olds because according to science, you don’t have much time left.

Denims, which are much-loved by celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Rihanna and Kate Middleton apparently have an upper age limit which shouldn't be passed

A new study which was compiled by UK parcel delivery and return service firm CollectPlus, found that people should stop wearing their favourite pair of jeans at the age of 53.

This goes against a survey, conducted with 2,000 women by U.K. retirement site Retire Savvy in July which concluded that ladies over the age of 47 should retire their denims.

However the study by CollectPlus did reveal that it takes people up to five days of shopping to find the perfect pair of jeans and when they get them, they usually wear them five times before throwing them in the wash.

Interestingly, it also found that six per cent of people burst into tears while on the hunt for the perfect pair of jeans, 24 per cent say they have never found a perfect pair of denims and 29 per cent have given up on their quest completely.

Once people find the right pair of jeans they usually don't have to go shopping for three years and some even say they leave it as long as five years before they go on the hunt again.

From the results of the survey, it was clear that people are pretty comfotable wearing their jeans to any social occasion, including job interviews, to the cinema and some even think they're suitable attire for a funeral.

This results from the survey comes several months after tabloid darling Jennifer Aniston said there shouldn’t be any upper age limit for wearing bikinis.

“If I can be the first 80-year-old to go out there successfully in a bikini, then I’ll take that on,” she told People magazine.

“I don’t think anybody needs to rein in anything because of an age. That is absolute BS. To each his own!”

But in 2011, a similar poll (this one conducted by Diet Chef) found that women 47 and older shouldn’t wear two-piece bathing suits anymore in public.

What do you think? Can you ever be too old to wear skinny jeans or bikinis, or get a tattoo? We know Aniston’s answer, but we’d love to hear yours.

