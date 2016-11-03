News

The 'illegal' words Aussie sex workers aren't allowed to use
Too far? YouTube star documents relationship breakdown on social media

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s the beauty blogger with over half a million Instagram followers, but Brittney Saunders was sharing more than just makeup tips this week by documenting her split over her social media channels.

The Melbourne-based beauty is said to have taken to Snapchat to announce her split from fellow social media influencer, Dylan Ryan.

Brittney hit social media to detail her breakup with boyfriend of six months, Dylan. Photo: Instagram/brittney_saunders

According to Mamamia, Brittney posted a Snapchat with tears streaming down her face revealing, “I’ve had my heart broken into a million pieces.”

“Dylan has broken up with me – he’s left me,” she said. “His reason for that is that he ‘doesn’t love me anymore’, which is honestly really f*cking upsetting.”

The social media star posted a teary Snapchat following the split. Image: Snapchat/brittneeylee

Used to documenting every aspect of her life, the 23-year-old admits it might be TMI, but she finds telling her followers the full story therapeutic.

“For me to get over this, I have to tell you,” she said. “I’ve never invested this much into someone. For the first time in a really long time I was like ‘yeah, I found my happiness’. You guys can see how much I f*cking love Dylan, but I was wrong.”

In October, the couple took to their shared Youtube channel to explain a social media fight. Photo: Youtube/Britt and Dyl

However just last month, the couple took to their shared Youtube account to dispel rumours of a split after a fight spiralled out of control thanks to social media.

In the video, Brittney and Dylan reveal they go through the same dramas every couple face, but sometimes sharing details of their relationship can make the situation worse.

The popular beauty blogger moved from Newcastle to Melbourne to be with Dylan. Photo: Instagram/brittney_saunders

"What happened was Dylan posted an Instagram photo, it was only up for like five minutes, and he just did it in the heat of the moment. Obviously a lot of you guys saw it in that five minutes and everyone was tagging their friends... and this is what caused this uproar," Brittney explained in the video posted on October 19.

With Brittney later confirming their split a few weeks later on Snapchat, some followers have questioned whether the 23-year-old should be taking time out from social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Brittney thanks her supporters, saying "It's made me realise that SO many of us go through the same kind of heartbreak and that none of us are ever alone". Photo: Instagram/brittney_saunders

“Understand you're hurting but I feel like posting that on Snapchat was kinda attention seeking and from that, Dylan has received so much hate,” wrote one user. “I get that it sucks but you calling him cowardly for telling you how he feels isn't right.”

However others have posted messages of support, with the beauty blogger tweeting how touched she is.





