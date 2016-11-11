#Girlboss Sophia Amoruso: ‘It’s been a wild ride’

At age 22, Sophia Amoruso had dropped out of school, was broke, directionless, and had taken a job just for the health insurance. Now 32, she’s on Forbes’ Richest Self Made-Women list and ranks higher than Beyonce.

Sophia teared up on stage at the Sydney Business Chicks breakfast this morning while chatting with Founder and CEO, Emma Isaacs in front of almost 1,000 women.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Amoruso of the 10-year-old online fashion business she built.

“I stepped down as CEO two years ago but have still been involved on the board and the brand is still super strong.

“it was my first business and I got really far.”

As the company files for Chapter 11, Amoruso, the de facto face of the brand, will be resigning from her position as executive chairman.

Despite the problems plaguing the company she started in 2006, Amoruso has had a pretty big year. She released her second book Nasty Galaxy; her life story is being turned into a Netflix series, and she was named to Forbes' richest self-made women list this summer.

Nasty Gal did, however, experience an unexpected boost a few weeks ago from an otherwise unfortunate situation: When President-elect Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during the third and final debate, the attempted jab was quickly reclaimed by the Democrat's supporters online — and Nasty Gal seized the opportunity.

This isn’t the first time Sophia has experienced a rough time.

On her way to big business, she worked in just about every job you can imagine from Subway sandwich artist, to bookstore assistant at Borders. There was a stint at a hydroponic plant shop balancing PH levels. She also tried selling orthopedic shoes and working at a drycleaners.

“I flailed a lot before I started this business at 22,” says the young entrepreneur.

“Filing for bankruptcy is actually the most responsible decision for the business.”

What the bankruptcy protection will mean for the company is still up in the air - could be culling of stores (they've got two boutiques in addition to their digital enterprise) or warehouse distributors, could be more staff cuts, could be a sale of the business.

In its official statement, Nasty Gal assured that its customers' shopping experience wouldn't be affected in light of this petition.

