News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever

Young Joe Biden is driving the internet wild

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

If there’s one good thing to have come out of the chaos that was the US election, it‘s the ever-growing popularity of Vice President Joe Biden.

Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
0:16

Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
Little Girl Shows Off Tennis Skills
0:38

Little Girl Shows Off Tennis Skills
Guy Freaks out While Playing Virtual Reality Horror Game
5:12

Guy Freaks out While Playing Virtual Reality Horror Game
Dog Rides Behind Owner on Motorcycle
0:37

Dog Rides Behind Owner on Motorcycle
Guy Shows off Agility by Jumping Through Rings
2:03

Guy Shows off Agility by Jumping Through Rings
Two Cats Play Fight on Bed
0:56

Two Cats Play Fight on Bed
Guy on Motorbike Crashes After Flying off Small Ramp
0:42

Guy on Motorbike Crashes After Flying off Small Ramp
Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
0:30

Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
Toddler Plays Harmonica With Singing Dog
0:39

Toddler Plays Harmonica With Singing Dog
Corgi Sprawls on Floor While Eating From Bowl
0:20

Corgi Sprawls on Floor While Eating From Bowl
Elephant Seal Play With Expedition Team
5:08

Elephant Seal Play With Expedition Team
Guy Does Skateboard Tricks on Shovel
0:24

Guy Does Skateboard Tricks on Shovel
 

The internet first went wild over Joe after memes starring him and President Obama trolling Dondal Trump went viral.

Now we’ll fallen even more in love with the square-jawed VP after an old photo of him as a 26-year-old surfaced.

Behold: Joe Biden as a 26-year-old versus Joe Biden as a 73-year-old.

Young Joe vs Old Joe. Source: Instagram/Getty.

He was smokin' then but he’s like fine wine and just gets better with age, no?

Obama’s right-hand man originally shared the throwback pic in 2014 to promote healthcare.

“For all the 26 year-olds → short sleeve button-downs are making a comeback, but health care has never gone out of style. Don't forget to #GetCovered,” he wrote.

The world has fallen for the bromance between Obama and Joe. Source: Getty Images.

Naturally, Twitter users lost their collective minds over the snaphot.





RELATED: These hilarious Joe Biden election memes will make your day
RELATED: Trump P**sy Protectors are available for women travelling to the US

Even Bernie Sanders got a shout out.



What a time to be alive.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top