Young Joe Biden is driving the internet wild

If there’s one good thing to have come out of the chaos that was the US election, it‘s the ever-growing popularity of Vice President Joe Biden.

The internet first went wild over Joe after memes starring him and President Obama trolling Dondal Trump went viral.

Now we’ll fallen even more in love with the square-jawed VP after an old photo of him as a 26-year-old surfaced.

Behold: Joe Biden as a 26-year-old versus Joe Biden as a 73-year-old.

He was smokin' then but he’s like fine wine and just gets better with age, no?

Obama’s right-hand man originally shared the throwback pic in 2014 to promote healthcare.

“For all the 26 year-olds → short sleeve button-downs are making a comeback, but health care has never gone out of style. Don't forget to #GetCovered,” he wrote.

Naturally, Twitter users lost their collective minds over the snaphot.

I would text young Joe Biden at 1:27am pic.twitter.com/w5MLPF9N9F — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) November 14, 2016

tfw young Joe Biden is ur home screen pic.twitter.com/TeHanpYdXj — SAURON (@notaura) November 9, 2016

RELATED: These hilarious Joe Biden election memes will make your day

RELATED: Trump P**sy Protectors are available for women travelling to the US

Even Bernie Sanders got a shout out.

Bihhhhh I'D THROW IT BACK FOR YOUNG BERNIE OR JOE BIDEN TF pic.twitter.com/7xNR4O0UVZ — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) November 14, 2016

What a time to be alive.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram