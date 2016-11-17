She’s the elusive and rare exotic bird, known for her intricate head plumage and elegant rule of the roost, while he’s the silver-tongued naturalist known for documenting his subjects in their natural habitat.

David Attenborough catches the Queen in her natural habitat

So when the Queen met Sir David Attenborough in her home at Buckingham Palace, it was match made in Attenborough lovers heaven.

While we’d love to imagine Sir David prowling the party perimeter, stalking her Majesty closely like an injured gazelle about to be separated from the pack, the reality saw the pair laughing and joking while the Queen sipped from a wine glass.

The pair, who both celebrated their 90th birthday this year, were at the Palace to raise awareness for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a conservation initiative dedicated to protecting the world’s forests.

“We are fortunate that you are still thinking about the future and how to make this a better world,” Sir David said in a speech.

“A recent Yale University Study estimated that there are now about three trillion trees on Earth but we are removing about 15 billion a year with only five billion being planted back,” he revealed.

‘Preserving the world’s green corridors, forests, jungles and botanic gardens is the simplest and most effective way to keep breathing life into planet earth.”

Speaking of his nine decades (!!) of experience witnessing the horrific forest destruction that’s taken place, Sir David has urged people to be aware of the problem and make some changes.

“I do believe that we have an obligation to nurture and replenish our natural environment for the benefit of our children and grandchildren,” he said.

