What cheaters look for in an affair partner

Sometimes it’s not always clear why people choose to have an affair.

Their ‘bit on the side’ may not be as attractive or charismatic as their significant other.

But new research carried out by infidelity dating site Saphrina has shed light on what cheaters look for in a potential affair partner.

The study found that 33 per cent of cheaters want someone who is discreet, 21 per cent wanted someone outgoing, and 21 per cent wanted ‘mystery’.

“Discretion is key to any extra-marital activity, so it’s no surprise to see that this is the top trait most users look for in a partner,” says a Saphrina spokesperson.

“Whilst you might be wary of your partner being in the company of that attractive co-worker, most people are now taking to extra marital websites to ensure they find individuals who fit their specific criteria.”

And despite being in a relationship themselves, over half of cheaters would rather have a tryst with someone who is single.

The study also found that more people would prefer to have a fling that lasts between one to three months rather than a one-night stand.

Seventeen per cent wanted a long-term affair (over a year) and 21 per cent wanted a liaison under a year.

These findings come after it was revealed love rats are twice as more likely to stray in the winter.

“The clocks going back afford us more time in bed, but they allow for a lot more when it comes to adultery,” says Christian Grant from IllicitEncounters, who conducted the study.

“Pitch black afternoons aren’t exactly joyful, especially for those who wait long hours at home for their partner to return from work, and it’s in these moments of upsetting reflection that someone may realise how fractured their marriage is.

"As a result, they decided to warm up their cold, dark afternoons, with a steamy affair being the perfect remedy."

