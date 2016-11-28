News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

What cheaters look for in an affair partner

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Sometimes it’s not always clear why people choose to have an affair.

Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
2:05

Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
BEST Celeb Reactions To 2017 Grammy Nominations
2:37

BEST Celeb Reactions To 2017 Grammy Nominations
Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
7:58

Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
Celebs Sing Karaoke At The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet
1:31

Celebs Sing Karaoke At The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet
6 Actors Who SHATTERED Any Hopes Of Another Movie
3:09

6 Actors Who SHATTERED Any Hopes Of Another Movie
Be goes Ga Ga for the Grammys
1:51

Be goes Ga Ga for the Grammys
9 Fabulously Fashionable Weddings
1:21

9 fabulously fashionable celebrity weddings
Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande + More Debut New Hair For The Summer
2:57

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande + More Debut New Hair For The Summer
9 Rule-Breaking Oscar Dresses That You’d Never See Today
1:29

9 Rule-Breaking Oscar Dresses That You’d Never See Today
8 Celebs React To Their Own Old Audition Tapes
4:57

8 Celebs React To Their Own Old Audition Tapes
11 Celeb Pairs You Didn't Know Were Related
6:27

11 Celeb Pairs You Didn't Know Were Related
13 Celebs Who Got Naked In 2016
5:56

13 Celebs Who Got Naked In 2016
 

Their ‘bit on the side’ may not be as attractive or charismatic as their significant other.

New study reveals what characteristics people look for in an affair partner. Source: Getty

But new research carried out by infidelity dating site Saphrina has shed light on what cheaters look for in a potential affair partner.

The study found that 33 per cent of cheaters want someone who is discreet, 21 per cent wanted someone outgoing, and 21 per cent wanted ‘mystery’.

33 per cent of cheaters want someone who is discreet. Source: Getty

“Discretion is key to any extra-marital activity, so it’s no surprise to see that this is the top trait most users look for in a partner,” says a Saphrina spokesperson.

“Whilst you might be wary of your partner being in the company of that attractive co-worker, most people are now taking to extra marital websites to ensure they find individuals who fit their specific criteria.”

Half of cheaters would be with someone who is single. Source: Getty

And despite being in a relationship themselves, over half of cheaters would rather have a tryst with someone who is single.

The study also found that more people would prefer to have a fling that lasts between one to three months rather than a one-night stand.

Seventeen per cent wanted a long-term affair (over a year) and 21 per cent wanted a liaison under a year.

These findings come after it was revealed love rats are twice as more likely to stray in the winter.

The cold weather makes you more inconspicuous. Source: Getty

RELATED: You'll never believe the one things makes women more likely to cheat
RELATED: Seven subtle signs that your partner is cheating
RELATED: Forget the 7-year itch: This is the prime cheating time in a relationship

“The clocks going back afford us more time in bed, but they allow for a lot more when it comes to adultery,” says Christian Grant from IllicitEncounters, who conducted the study.

“Pitch black afternoons aren’t exactly joyful, especially for those who wait long hours at home for their partner to return from work, and it’s in these moments of upsetting reflection that someone may realise how fractured their marriage is.

"As a result, they decided to warm up their cold, dark afternoons, with a steamy affair being the perfect remedy."


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top