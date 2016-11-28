Everyone is freaking out over Instagram's latest feature

It's time to be careful when you take a screenshot of someone's story on Instagram, because now they'll get a notification about it.

In a series of changes to the popular photo sharing app, the latest upgrade means you won't be able to take a screenshot from the stories option without the person knowing about it.

RELATED: Soon you'll be able to shop items straight from your Instagram feed

RELATED: Expert calls out celebrities who filter their postpartum bodies on Instagram

And people are not happy about the update, which comes after they first introduced the stories feature and then the disappearing pictures and videos.

They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the app, with many freaking out that they won't be able to take screenshots of their crush or creep on their ex anymore.

Instagram is now telling people when you screenshot their stuff pic.twitter.com/ruDLO4riQd — Awkward (@awkwardposts) November 27, 2016

I really hope Instagram doesn't send screenshot notifications because I just took SO many of some cute guy from high school — Remi Cruz 💕 (@missremiashten) November 26, 2016

I'm a pretty proud creep but if Instagram ever sends notifications when I screenshot a random persons pic IM GONNA FLIP — emma dalessandro (@ekdalessandro) November 28, 2016

so apparently Instagram lets people know when u screenshot their pic...guess who doesn't care & is still gonna screenshot whatever i want pic.twitter.com/K1GiJLYSEr — madison (@MadisonStinson1) November 28, 2016

Jangan risau. Instagram hanya akan memberitahu pengguna jika anda screenshot direct message vid/photo. Bukan normal feed photo/vid. pic.twitter.com/SHe6nGvAOn — MyApple (@MyAppleDotMy) November 28, 2016

However before you freak out, Instagram will actually only send a notification to the person if you screenshot a privately-sent photo or video.

If you are just searching through someone's feed, then you can still screenshot to your heart's content, which Instagram made clear in a blog post.

"Swipe right into the camera to take a photo or video, then tap the arrow to send it privately. You can choose a group or create one in just a few taps — and you can also send to individual friends at the same time. Send anything you want, from inside jokes to your worst selfies. Unlike other messages in Direct, these photos and videos disappear from your friends’ inboxes after they have seen them. And you’ll see if they replayed it or took a screenshot," the post said.

"Whether your account is set to public or private, you can only send disappearing photos and videos to people who follow you."

We can breathe a little easier now.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram