Everyone is freaking out over Instagram's latest feature

Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
In a series of changes to the popular photo sharing app, the latest upgrade means you won't be able to take a screenshot from the stories option without the person knowing about it.

And people are not happy about the update, which comes after they first introduced the stories feature and then the disappearing pictures and videos.

They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the app, with many freaking out that they won't be able to take screenshots of their crush or creep on their ex anymore.











However before you freak out, Instagram will actually only send a notification to the person if you screenshot a privately-sent photo or video.

If you are just searching through someone's feed, then you can still screenshot to your heart's content, which Instagram made clear in a blog post.

"Swipe right into the camera to take a photo or video, then tap the arrow to send it privately. You can choose a group or create one in just a few taps — and you can also send to individual friends at the same time. Send anything you want, from inside jokes to your worst selfies. Unlike other messages in Direct, these photos and videos disappear from your friends’ inboxes after they have seen them. And you’ll see if they replayed it or took a screenshot," the post said.

"Whether your account is set to public or private, you can only send disappearing photos and videos to people who follow you."

We can breathe a little easier now.

