There's another royal baby on the way

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to have a younger family member to contend with in the cuteness stakes as there's a new royal baby on the way.

A royal spokesperson has confirmed that Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child together.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte smile and wave at waiting crowds as the royal tour ends

RELATED: The dos and don’ts of dating a royal: lessons for Prince Harry’s new gal pal, Meghan Markle

The 35-year-old equestrian champion - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips - and her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall are said to be "thrilled" to be expecting a younger sibling for their daughter Mia, who is nearly three-years-old.

The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild and is reportedly due in late spring, meaning Zara is around four or five months pregnant.

The Queen is said to be "delighted" at the news, as are Zara's cousins Prince Harry and William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news," the royal spokesperson said.

Following the announcement of the news, Mike took to his Twitter to thank everyone for their well wishes.

"Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages. We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!!", he wrote.

Back in 2011, Mike announced Mia's name over the social media account, a process which was highly different to how Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names were revealed.

They also became the first royal couple to sell their first baby photos to a magazine and were subsequently featured on the cover and in a 13-page spread of Hello! magazine.

The former England player has previously stated he would love to have more children with his royal wife, who he married in 2011.

Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages. We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!! — mike tindall (@miketindall13) November 30, 2016

"In the long run yes [I would like more kids], but I'm not sure when that will happen," he told Ok! magazine.

"I don't think there's one best part [about being a dad]. It's just great, full stop, it's a lot of fun. Mia has got bundles of energy."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram