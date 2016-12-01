News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral
Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral

There's another royal baby on the way

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to have a younger family member to contend with in the cuteness stakes as there's a new royal baby on the way.

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
1:43

Mariah Carey shares her battle with bipolar disorder
Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
7:52

Despacito HACKED And Deleted Off Youtube! Blac Chyna Makes Serious THREAT To Rob Kardashian | DR
Blake Lively Gets Epic REVENGE On Ryan Reynolds With Savage Instagram Post
1:18

Blake Lively Gets Epic REVENGE On Ryan Reynolds With Savage Instagram Post
Artist Uses Cup of Coffee to Paint Landscape
0:58

Artist Uses Cup of Coffee to Paint Landscape
Dylan O'Brien Does INTENSE Stunt In Maze Runner Deleted Scene
1:36

Dylan O'Brien Does INTENSE Stunt In Maze Runner Deleted Scene
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can't help but troll each other
1:13

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can't help but troll each other
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Russell Crowe finalizes divorce after his $3.7 million auction
0:59

Russell Crowe finalizes divorce after his $3.7 million auction
Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
0:34

Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
2:52

Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
0:46

Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
 

A royal spokesperson has confirmed that Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child together.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte smile and wave at waiting crowds as the royal tour ends
RELATED: The dos and don’ts of dating a royal: lessons for Prince Harry’s new gal pal, Meghan Markle

The 35-year-old equestrian champion - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips - and her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall are said to be "thrilled" to be expecting a younger sibling for their daughter Mia, who is nearly three-years-old.

Another royal baby is on the way. Here the Queen is pictured with her great grandchildren on her birthday. Photo: Instagram/kensingtonpalace

The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild and is reportedly due in late spring, meaning Zara is around four or five months pregnant.

The Queen is said to be "delighted" at the news, as are Zara's cousins Prince Harry and William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news," the royal spokesperson said.

Following the announcement of the news, Mike took to his Twitter to thank everyone for their well wishes.

"Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages. We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!!", he wrote.

Zara and Mike already have a two-year-old daughter, named Mia. Photo: Getty Images.

Back in 2011, Mike announced Mia's name over the social media account, a process which was highly different to how Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names were revealed.

They also became the first royal couple to sell their first baby photos to a magazine and were subsequently featured on the cover and in a 13-page spread of Hello! magazine.

The former England player has previously stated he would love to have more children with his royal wife, who he married in 2011.



"In the long run yes [I would like more kids], but I'm not sure when that will happen," he told Ok! magazine.

"I don't think there's one best part [about being a dad]. It's just great, full stop, it's a lot of fun. Mia has got bundles of energy."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top