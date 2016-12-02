Lindsay embraces ageing with topless pic

While most women might worry about their wrinkles behind closed doors, Lindsay Lohan has tackled her anti-ageing fears head on by posting a revealing topless selfie.

Although Lindsay might only be 30, the actress shared the candid photo of herself, confessing that wrinkles and the effects of gravity are weighing heavily on her mind.

“It's about that time to recognise gravity is taking over my upper half (or so to speak),” Lindsay captioned the snap. “When you get home. Sit down. Analyse your future & see the wrinkles!”

Lindsay’s post clearly struck a chord with her Instagram followers, with many quick to compliment the star.

“Accept your wrinkles are beautiful and embrace them!” wrote one user.

“I did this exact thing last night, I was analysing myself in the mirror and realising how much the sun and age has taken a toll on my face,” added another. “It's how we feel on the inside that matters most.”

For Lindsay, who endured a messy split from her Russian billionaire fiancé Egor Tarabasov earlier this year, and battled addiction and eating disorders in the past, taking care of her health is her primary concern now.

“I feel great! Age is only a number, right?,” she told Vanity Fair. “I have learned a lot over time. I am in a wonderful place in life and look forward to the near and far future and projects that I am working on.”

