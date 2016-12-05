Bec Judd’s eco-Christmas tree not a hit

Bec Judd’s eco-friendly Christmas tree not a hit

Just like us, TV presenter Bec Judd rolled out her Christmas decorations over the weekend, but her tree is no leafy green affair.

In fact, it isn’t really a tree at all.

Turns out, Christmas at the Judd���s house is celebrated around a collection of raw branches and pale baubles.

Sharing the ‘tree’ on Instagram, Bec wrote: “My husband almost breaks his back every year when he needs to get our tree out of storage. It is soooooo heavy (this is just the top section) and made of recycled branches by @greghatton.”

While some like Bec’s trendy choice, others feel it isn’t very ‘Christmassy.’

The post has garnered almost 300 comments - not all of them supportive.

“That's horrible! So stark! Poor kids,” wrote a follower.

Another posted: “Sorry, you can't call that a Christmas tree.”

“Sorry maybe modern is in but it's just not crissmassy... come on guys get the kids a proper tree... not the time to be uber cool,” pleads this fan on behalf of her children.

As did this one: “Missed the mark here Bec.... looks desolate, boring and uninspiring! I'm sure the children would prefer a tree not ugly stacked logs. It's the twins first Christmas after all!”

This follower wasn’t the only one to call this an ‘epic fail:’ “Trying to be cool by reinventing the Christmas tree but it is an epic fail in my opinion!!”

While Judd didn’t respond to all the negativity, she definitely stands by her choice of tree – which she has rolled out more than once.

Back in 2013, the WAG wrote about her love of eco-friendly Christmas options on her blog, Bec Judd Loves.

“I love the idea of eco-friendly Xmas trees as the plastic not-so-fantastic trees are just plain tacky and well, crap.

“I also hate the idea of chopping down a real tree just for one month and then discarding it like a piece of rubbish.”

And some of her fans agree.

This fan thinks it is on point: “Just loving this, especially the rose gold decorations.”

“I like this tree, its raw, rustic, and creative,” wrote another.

