Trendy and unusual names are all the rage among celebs, but here in Oz, you might not be allowed that much freedom.

Names you can’t give your kid in Australia

After a spate of unusual name requests, the Victorian government has banned 46 names – including that of Kim and Kanye’s youngest– Saint.

Apparently, the idea is to outlaw monikers that might be offensive to others.

We are a little horrified that each name on this list is one that parents somewhere actually tried to give their offspring.

Each Australian state and territory works under its own set of guidelines but here is the latest list of names banned in Victoria:

Admiral

Anzac

Australia

Baron

Bishop

Brigadier

Brother

Cadet

Captain

Chief

Christ

Commodore

Constable

Corporal

Dame

Duke

Emperor

Father

General

God

Honour

Judge

Justice

King

Lady

Lieutenant

Lord

Madam

Majesty

Major

Messiah

Minister

Mister

Officer

Premier

President

Prime

Minister

Prince

Princess

Saint

Satan

Seaman

Sergeant

Sir

Sister

Some other names that are banned Australia-wide include Bonghead, Medicare, Ikea, Panties, Smelly and Thong.

Australia isn’t the only government stepping in on behalf of the children. In New Zealand names like 4Real, Lucifer and Mafia No Fear aren’t allowed and in Sweden, don’t try using Metallica or Superman on the birth certificate.

