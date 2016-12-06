Names you can’t give your kid in Australia

Trendy and unusual names are all the rage among celebs, but here in Oz, you might not be allowed that much freedom.
After a spate of unusual name requests, the Victorian government has banned 46 names – including that of Kim and Kanye’s youngest– Saint.
Apparently, the idea is to outlaw monikers that might be offensive to others.
We are a little horrified that each name on this list is one that parents somewhere actually tried to give their offspring.
Each Australian state and territory works under its own set of guidelines but here is the latest list of names banned in Victoria:
Admiral
Anzac
Australia
Baron
Bishop
Brigadier
Brother
Cadet
Captain
Chief
Christ
Commodore
Constable
Corporal
Dame
Duke
Emperor
Father
General
God
Honour
Judge
Justice
King
Lady
Lieutenant
Lord
Madam
Majesty
Major
Messiah
Minister
Mister
Officer
Premier
President
Prime
Minister
Prince
Princess
Saint
Satan
Seaman
Sergeant
Sir
Sister
Some other names that are banned Australia-wide include Bonghead, Medicare, Ikea, Panties, Smelly and Thong.
Australia isn’t the only government stepping in on behalf of the children. In New Zealand names like 4Real, Lucifer and Mafia No Fear aren’t allowed and in Sweden, don’t try using Metallica or Superman on the birth certificate.
