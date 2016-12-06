Grandpa builds kids a backyard rollercoaster

Imagine having your own rollercoaster in your backyard...

These kids don’t have to, because their grandfather built them one.

Paul Gregg, a retired aerospace engineer, built what he calls the ‘Red Racer backyard rollercoaster cart’ in his backyard.

He shared a video of two of his grandchildren testing it out - it looks like a whole load of fun if their laughter is anything to go by.

The coaster itself is made of timber and metal with hills and curves to navigate.

The kids are zipping around in a little red car and a blue rocket – just like a ride at a theme park.

For Gregg, creating the carts is actually the most difficult part of building the coaster.

“Designing a shape, building a mold and making a unique fiberglass body, would probably consume more time and money than the welded steel frame,” he wrote on YouTube.

The rocket in this video is actually made from a water barrel and the red vehicle is an old plastic ride on car he converted.

This isn’t the first rollercoaster Gregg has built. There are two others called ‘Smaug The Terrible’ and ‘Negative G’ that are actually bigger than the one in the video.

He puts other grandpas to shame!

